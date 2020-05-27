India's antitrust regulator is looking into allegations that Google (GOOG, GOOGL) is abusing its market position to unfairly promote its mobile payments app in the country, Reuters reports.

The complaint filed in February with the Competition Commission of India alleges the company more prominently showcases its Google Pay app inside its Android app store in India, according to the report.

Google Pay competes with apps such as Softbank-backed Paytm and Walmart's PhonePe in India's crowded digital payments market, where Facebook's WhatsApp is also planning a similar service.