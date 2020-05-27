It's yesterday's news, but there were three systemic adverse reactions in Moderna's (NASDAQ:MRNA) vaccine study of 45 people. STAT news reported the story of one volunteer who spiked to a 103 degree fever hours after receiving a dose, went to urgent care, returned home feeling better, and then later fainted.

There's also more insider sales, with CEO Stephane Bancel disclosing about another 11K shares unloaded late last week, and Flagship Ventures Fund IV selling about 1M shares.