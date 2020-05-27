Bank of America picks up coverage again on PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) with a Buy rating on its view that the re-shoring of U.S. manufacturing is a tailwind for the company.

"We argue the coronavirus pandemic has accelerated the need for US companies to diversify and localize supply chain. Near-term macro headwinds pressure PTC’s core PLM market in 2020. Longer-term, PLM providers stand to benefit from structurally higher industrial capex driven by re-shoring. Our forecast for the PLM market calls for an 8% CAGR over the next 5 years, with ~200bp from re-shoring activity."

BofA assigns a price objective of $100 to rep 36% upside potential for shares. The average sell-side PT is $79.77.