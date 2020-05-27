Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) reports comparable sales fell 13% in North America, were down 23% in Asia and decreased 16% in Europe during FQ4.

Gross margin came in at 59.1% of sales vs. 58.8% consensus. Foreign currency negatively impacted gross margin by 20 basis points. Operating margin was -3.4% vs. -3.2% consensus due in part to fixed expense deleverage.

The company ended the quarter with an inventory position down 10% Y/Y to $736M. RL also held $2.1B in cash at the end of the quarter.

Shares of Ralph Lauren are down 1.68% premarket to $80.00.

