A Phase II trial evaluating Ironwood Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:IRWD) MD-7246 in adult patients with abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea (IBS-D) failed to achieve its primary or key secondary endpoints.

Patients taking MD-7246 experienced no clinically meaningful effect on bowel function.

However, MD-7246 was generally well-tolerated and most adverse events were mild to moderate in severity.

Based on these findings, Ironwood and collaboration partner AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) plan to discontinue the development of MD-7246.

Ironwood and AbbVie are now further examining the MD-7246 Phase II data in IBS-D to understand the discordance with the improvement in pain observed in the previous IBS-C results.