McDonald's to open 975 UK branches for delivery by June 4

McDonald's up 1.7% premarket after confirming 975 UK branches to be opened between 2nd - 4th June, taking its open tally to 1,020 restaurants.

Branches will be operating with smaller teams and offering a limited menu over reduced hours, and try to make contactless payments and limit your spend to £25.

A spokesperson for McDonald's said: "We can today announce that by 4 June, 1,020 of our restaurants will have reopened, either for Drive Thru or McDelivery. This means every Drive Thru in the UK and Ireland will reopen between Tuesday and Thursday next week and we will start to expand the availability of McDelivery too."