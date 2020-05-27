Mersana's XMT-1536 shows positive action in ovarian cancer

May 27, 2020 8:41 AM ETMersana Therapeutics, Inc. (MRSN)MRSNBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
  • Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) announces positive preliminary data from the expansion portion of a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) XMT-1536 in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer or treatment-experienced non-small cell lung (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma patients.
  • In 20 evaluable ovarian cancer patients, the objective response rate (ORR) was 35% (n=7/20), including two complete responders. One patient showed an unconfirmed partial response. Eight patients had stable cancer implying a disease control rate of 80% (n=16/20).
  • The company says more data are needed to assess the antitumor activity in the lung cancer patients.
  • Shares up 35% premarket on average volume.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.