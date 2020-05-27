Mersana's XMT-1536 shows positive action in ovarian cancer
May 27, 2020 8:41 AM ETMersana Therapeutics, Inc. (MRSN)MRSNBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
- Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) announces positive preliminary data from the expansion portion of a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) XMT-1536 in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer or treatment-experienced non-small cell lung (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma patients.
- In 20 evaluable ovarian cancer patients, the objective response rate (ORR) was 35% (n=7/20), including two complete responders. One patient showed an unconfirmed partial response. Eight patients had stable cancer implying a disease control rate of 80% (n=16/20).
- The company says more data are needed to assess the antitumor activity in the lung cancer patients.
- Shares up 35% premarket on average volume.