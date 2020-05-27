Argus lowers Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) to a Hold rating from Buy after noting the company's slowing pace of growth in the U.S.

"Pinterest is a solid longer-term growth story, with a management team that is focused on turning the corner and achieving GAAP profitability in the medium-term. However, competitive social media sites, including SNAP, TWTR and FB, appeared to show more user momentum," warns the firm.

"We have lowered our two-year revenue growth forecast to 24% from a prior 40%, based partly on the pandemic and partly on better momentum by deep-pocketed competitors. Pinterest now trades at a two-year average sales-growth rate just below our 26% forecast for its peers."