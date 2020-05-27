Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) is collaborating with Waisman Biomanufacturing for the manufacture of their COVID-19 vaccine for the expected Phase I trial in humans.

Waisman is a part of University of Wisconsin and has manufactured over 320 clinical grade products.

Heat's approach is designed to induce a multi-epitope specific memory CD8 T-cell response that protects against multiple, distinct coronavirus strains and against potential future mutations.

"We remain encouraged by the potential of our platform to provide broad protection against COVID-19, particularly for elderly patients and those with underlying health conditions that have an increased risk of complications and death from COVID-19," said CEO Jeff Wolf.