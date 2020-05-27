Credit Suisse upgrades BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) to an Outperform rating from Neutral.

"We believe that BWXT’s story has been overly dominated by its move into new verticals, particularly its expansion into medical radioisotopes. This shift into less familiar territory has led to multiple moments of disappointment, which have fueled bearish views on the stock and, in our view, distracted investors from the strength and potential of the core Navy nuclear franchise," write analyst Robert Spingarn and team.

CS thinks BWXT arguably has one of the best long-term growth trajectories across its coverage.

The firm takes its price target upon BWXT to $72 from $60 to rep 22% upside potential for shares. The average sell-side PT is $63.14.