HEICO (NYSE:HEI) up 11% premarket following Q2 revenue and earnings beat.

Net sales of Flight Support decreased 18% Y/Y to $252M due to organic and reflects lower demand across all product lines resulting from the significant decline in global commercial air travel beginning in March 2020 due to the Outbreak.

Debt to shareholders' equity ratio was 39.2% vs. 33.2% as on October 31, 2019.

Net debt of $393.4M.

Shareholders’ equity ratio decreased to 20.8% from 29.8% as of October 31, 2019.

Net debt to EBITDA decreased to .72x vs. .93x as of October 31, 2019.

The company has no significant debt maturities until fiscal 2023.

Cash flow provided by operating activities was $124.7M in 2Q20 vs. $128.7M in 2Q19.

Laurans A. Mendelson, HEICO’s Chairman and CEO, commented "Commercial aerospace industry have been materially impacted by the significant decline in global commercial air travel that began in March 2020. Once commercial air travel resumes, cost savings will most likely be a priority for our commercial aviation customers and we anticipate recovery in demand for our commercial aviation products, which frequently provide aircraft operators with significant savings."

Conference call at 9:00 ET.

Prior: HEICO EPS beats by $0.16, beats on revenue