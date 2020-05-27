VTv Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:VTVT) two late-breaking abstracts reinforcing the potential of TTP399 as an oral adjunctive therapy in type 1 diabetes will be presented at the American Diabetes Association’s 80th Scientific Sessions, which is being held virtually, June 12–16, 2020.

Details of the virtual presentations which will provide full clinical study data from that trial are as follows:

Poster I Title: “The Simplici-T1 Trial: Glucokinase Activator TTP399 Improves Glycemic Control in Patients with Type 1 Diabetes”, and;

Poster II Title: “The Simplici-T1 Trial: Relationship between Glycemic Control and Insulin Dose”.