Analysts keep the faith on Keysight, focusing on rebound

  • Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) -5.3% pre-market after posting disappointing Q2 results, including an 18% Y/Y drop in revenues to $895M and a 3% decline in orders to $1.09B.
  • But analysts remain confident the company will rebound after moving past off the coronavirus disruption.
  • Citi, which rates KEYS as a Buy, says the stock "will be under pressure near term as consensus recalibrates its sales and EPS expectations lower, but we expect this stock pressure to be short lived as production is ramping."
  • Stifel, which also calls the stock a Buy, notes Keysight delivered 19% operating margins despite the top-line miss, "demonstrating the resiliency of its operating model despite the closure of much of the company's operations," and its guidance "reinforced the long-term positive outlook for the company's key growth drivers" including 5G.
  • Source: Bloomberg
