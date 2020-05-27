Trinity Bio slips 12% on Q1 results

  • Trinity Biotech (TRIB -11.7%) Q1 results:
  • Revenues: $21.2M (-3.6%).
  • Net loss: ($2.2M); loss/share: ($0.04) (-200.0%); non-GAAP EPS: $0.05 (+25.0%); Quick Assets: $13.2M (-19.5%).
  • Cash generated from operations: $1.1M (-59.3%).
  • The Company is currently in the validation phase with its COVID-19 IgG ELISA antibody test which determines individuals who have been exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
  • Trinity also sells an FDA approved transport medium product which is a chemical formulation that stabilises the COVID-19 virus, whilst inhibiting bacterial contamination to provide an optimally preserved sample for laboratory analysis.
