Trinity Bio slips 12% on Q1 results
May 27, 2020
- Trinity Biotech (TRIB -11.7%) Q1 results:
- Revenues: $21.2M (-3.6%).
- Net loss: ($2.2M); loss/share: ($0.04) (-200.0%); non-GAAP EPS: $0.05 (+25.0%); Quick Assets: $13.2M (-19.5%).
- Cash generated from operations: $1.1M (-59.3%).
- The Company is currently in the validation phase with its COVID-19 IgG ELISA antibody test which determines individuals who have been exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
- Trinity also sells an FDA approved transport medium product which is a chemical formulation that stabilises the COVID-19 virus, whilst inhibiting bacterial contamination to provide an optimally preserved sample for laboratory analysis.
