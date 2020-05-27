Swiss franc weakens as SNB threatens action

  • The swissie (NYSEARCA:FXF) has been quietly advancing vs. the euro (NYSEARCA:FXE) for a couple of years, with that trend maybe even gaining a bit of strength during the pandemic panic.
  • The Swiss National Bank today signaled the move may gone far enough, with its President Thomas Jordan saying direct intervention in currency markets and/or deeper interest rate cuts are tools at his disposal.
  • The SNB policy rate is already at negative 0.75%.
  • Jordan's remarks are enough for the moment, with the euro gaining 0.7% today vs. the Swiss franc.
