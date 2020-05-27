Morgan Stanley's Adam Jonas thinks Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) could be heading down the path of a last-mile delivery future using autonomous vehicles if it acquires Zoox.

"Following on from AMZN's commitment to buy 100,000 Rivian delivery vans between 2021-24, a potential Zoox transaction could make those custom vans autonomous as well. Together with AMZN's foray into autonomous line-haul trucking (Amazon's Self Driving Trucks and Autonomous Delivery Bots, Embark Releases AV Data, Boeing's Heavy Delivery Drone, CES Updates and More...) this could give AMZN autonomous middle-mile and last-mile capability," writes Jonas.

Importantly, Jonas notes that UPS (NYSE:UPS) and FedEx (NYSE:FDX) would have to respond to keep up with the cost and ESG benefits of an autonomous delivery platform from Amazon. That means more capex spending for both.