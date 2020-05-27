Facebook's (FB -1.6% ) new Shops feature may be generating $7B in incremental profit by 2023, Citi says.

Analyst Jason Bazinet assumes that Facebook can capture about 2% of global e-commerce revenue by 2023 and applies Amazon's ad revenue metric - 4% of gross merchandise value - then includes a 5% fee on retail sales conducted through Facebook Shops.

He maintained his Buy rating and raised his price target to $275 from $245, implying 20% upside.

Street analysts are Bullish on Facebook, as are Seeking Alpha authors. It has a Quant Rating of Neutral.