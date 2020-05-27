Vir Biotech launches early-stage study of HBV candidate
May 27, 2020
- Vir Biotechnology (VIR -5.5%) initiates a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating VIR-3434 for the potential treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. The study will progress from healthy volunteers to chronic HBV patients. Preliminary data should be available in 2021.
- VIR-3434 is an HBV-neutralizing monoclonal antibody designed to block the entry of 10 HBV genotypes into liver cells called hepatocytes as well as reducing levels of virions (complete infective forms of the virus outside of host cells) and subviral particles in the blood.
- The company says it has been engineered to also act as a therapeutic vaccine.
- Its other HBV candidate, VIR-2218, is currently in Phase 2 development.