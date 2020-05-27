JPMorgan boosts its stance on Nio (NIO +6.4% ) to a Neutral rating from Underweight on an increased shipments forecast.

"Over the past few months, NIO has been able to successfully secure funding through both a convertible note and government support. Now we believe that the rise of Tesla’s Model 3, while clearly squeezing out small Chinese EV players, could lead to an emerging structural wave of B (i.e. corporate) to C (individual) customers in the passenger EV market, which we did not anticipate," advises the firm.

JP's price target on Nio is moved up to $3.50 from $2.00.