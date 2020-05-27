Stocks resume gains as investors look ahead to virus recovery

Stocks start mostly higher but have slipped from opening gains, as hopeful enthusiasm for the reopening of the U.S. economy and finding a vaccine for COVID-19 outweigh rising tensions between the U.S. and China; Dow +1.1% and S&P 500 +0.4% , but Nasdaq -0.7% .

"For the first time in this crisis, we are being bombarded by good news... and more new vaccine drugs look promising," Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at the Leuthold Group, told CNBC.

European bourses march higher after the European Commission unveiled a stimulus package that could be worth as much as €750B, with France's CAC +2.2% , Germany's DAX +1.7% and U.K.'s FTSE +1.4% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.7% but China's Shanghai Composite -0.3% .

In the U.S., early leaders again include stocks most punished by the coronavirus - such as Carnival ( +9.1% ) and United Airlines ( +7.8% ) - as investors anticipate an uptick in spending on non-essential goods and services.

Among the S&P sectors, financials are extending their recent strength while tech and healthcare are among the early laggards.

U.S. Treasury yields edge lower, with the 10-year yield down 2 bps at 0.68%.