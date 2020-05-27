The Mortgage Banker's Association this morning reported a 9% rise in its Purchase Index for the week ended May 22. Coupled with previous gains, that means applications for new purchases have risen to pre-pandemic levels.
And don't forget yesterday's new home sales data. It was April numbers, so old news, but at 623K was a relatively healthy pace and way higher than expectations for just 490K.
Interested names: ReMax (RMAX +3.0%), Realogy (RLGY +5.8%), Redfin (RDFN +1.8%), Zillow (ZG -0.1%), Toll Brothers (TOL +5.5%), Lennar (LEN +3.7%)