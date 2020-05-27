Roth Capital moves to a Neutral rating on Acushnet Holdings (GOLF +1.4% ) after having the golf equipment maker lined up at Buy.

"GOLF has appreciated approximately 40% since March, and we believe the risk/reward profile is now balanced," advises analyst George Kelly.

Kelly sees little upside for Acushnet from trading at 13.1X the 2021 EBITDA estimate and with a 6.0% 2021 free cash flow yield estimate. He also note some risk for the Acushnet business from custom golf balls.

Roth Capital assigns a price target of $33 to GOLF vs. the average sell-side PT of $26.46.