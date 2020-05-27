It's launch day for HBO Max (T +3.1% ), AT&T's high-stakes entry into the streaming wars built off the prestige TV brand it acquired in the Time Warner acquisition.

The new service joins a pitched battle with well established and new combatants, including Netflix (NFLX -2.1% ), Disney Plus and Hulu (DIS +0.7% ), Amazon Prime Video (AMZN -2.4% ), and soon-to-launch Peacock (CMCSA +1.3% ).

It's treading a now-well-worn streaming path in content, featuring the offerings of HBO, plus films and shows in WarnerMedia's library, and some original content.

Denying some Netflix-crushing rhetoric reported previously, incoming AT&T CEO John Stankey echoes many in the industry who say there's a lot of room in the growing streaming pie. "Our goal frankly is not to be Netflix," he says. "Our goal is to be something different ... HBO Max is going to have a unique focus, and a unique position with the customer, and we're gonna play our game."

While it has a somewhat captive audience amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it must tap consumer wallets in a recession - and it's priced at $14.99/month, the same as Warner's existing HBO Now streaming service (though it offers a superset of that content).

The NYT notes that one in five HBO Now subscribers will be canceling in the next few months due to that cost, according to a Kantar study. Comparable planned-cancellation rates for rivals in that same study: Netflix, 7.4% (it's priced at least $9/month); Disney Plus, 8.6% (about $7/month); Amazon Prime Video, 1.2% (Prime costs about $9/month).

Meanwhile, in contrast to recent high-profile streaming launches, HBO Max failed to reach distribution deals with Roku (ROKU -2.5% ) and Amazon Fire TV - and moved forward to launch without them.

"We must be doing something right if somebody believes we are now starting to be more in conflict with their business, so I don't necessarily take that as a bad sign," Stankey says.