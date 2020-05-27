Cameroon's National Hydrocarbons Corp. and its partner Perenco Cameroon say they have started talks with Golar (GLNG +7.4% ) and Russia's Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) to increase production of liquefied natural gas.

Cameroon says it is negotiating for the Hilli Episeyo vessel stationed offshore to remain beyond the initial deal in order to exploit gas from the Rio Del Rey in the southwestern part of the country.

Cameroon started processing and exporting LNG in early 2018, making it one of the few African nations involved in the sector.