The continued selloff in Moderna (MRNA -11.4%) is weighing on other COVID-19 vaccine developers as investors bag profits in a group that may be overextended.
Selected tickers: Vir Biotechnology (VIR -7.5%), Novavax (NVAX -7.7%), Dynavax (DVAX -4.4%), Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO -9.4%), Vaxart (VXRT -7.2%), iBio (IBIO -4.3%), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ -0.8%), Sanofi (SNY -0.7%), GlaxoSmithKline (GSK -0.4%), Pfizer (PFE -0.5%), Soligenix (SNGX -7.5%), AstraZeneca (AZN -3.1%), Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT -22.7%), GeoVax Labs (OTCPK:GOVX -5.0%), BioNTech (BNTX -4.4%), Altimmune (ALT -23.1%)
