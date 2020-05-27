The continued selloff in Moderna (MRNA -11.4% ) is weighing on other COVID-19 vaccine developers as investors bag profits in a group that may be overextended.

Selected tickers: Vir Biotechnology (VIR -7.5% ), Novavax (NVAX -7.7% ), Dynavax (DVAX -4.4% ), Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO -9.4% ), Vaxart (VXRT -7.2% ), iBio (IBIO -4.3% ), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ -0.8% ), Sanofi (SNY -0.7% ), GlaxoSmithKline (GSK -0.4% ), Pfizer (PFE -0.5% ), Soligenix (SNGX -7.5% ), AstraZeneca (AZN -3.1% ), Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT -22.7% ), GeoVax Labs (OTCPK:GOVX -5.0% ), BioNTech (BNTX -4.4% ), Altimmune (ALT -23.1% )