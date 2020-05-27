Euroseas (ESEA +54.9% ) reports Q1 revenue increased 85% Y/Y to $15.43M.

An average of 19.0 vessels (+72.7% Y/Y) were owned and operated during Q1 earning an average time charter equivalent rate of $9,615/day (+5.8% Y/Y).

Operating margin increased 1,235 bps to 20.8%.

Adj. EBITDA margin increased 855 bps to 26.62%.

Fleet utilization was 95.1% and for commercial and operational were 98.9% and 96.2%, respectively.

Total vessel operating expenses $5,881/day (-5.5% Y/Y).

Finally, as of March 31, 2020, outstanding debt was about $86.9M versus restricted and unrestricted cash of about $5.5M.

During Q1 2020, containership markets were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and declined throughout the quarter.

“There are still significant uncertainties remaining regarding the timing and strength of recovery after the pandemic and risks related to a potential revival of the trade tensions between US and China.” said Tasos Aslidis, CFO.

