Cavco Industries (CVCO -3.7% ) reported Q4 revenue growth of 5.9% Y/Y to $255.34M, reflecting improved home sales volume, and changes in product mix and higher home selling prices.

Factory-built housing $240.78M (+6.8% Y/Y); and Financial services $14.56M (-6.6% Y/Y).

Q4 Gross margin declined by 281 bps to 20.3%, and operating margin declined by 441 bps to 5.7%.

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was $101.74M, compared to $32.84M a year ago.

Backlogs were $123M in mid-May 2020 compared to $124M on March 28, 2020, and $129M on March 30, 2019.

Home sales order volumes dropped ~40% in mid-April 2020 but improved somewhat to ~20% lower than pre-pandemic levels by mid-May 2020.

Company has decided to shut down production and close its Lexington, Mississippi plant. Ongoing market and operating challenges were exacerbated by decreased business and the ongoing uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, all of which contributed to this decision.

