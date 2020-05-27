Hershey (HSY +1.3% ) posts an update on its business trends in a new SEC filing.

"While we experienced a short-term increase in demand for some of our products at the onset of the pandemic, demand levels have since moderated," updates the company.

"We continue to see declines in our food service, owned retail and world travel retail businesses as well as certain parts of our International businesses as a result of known shelter-in-place and other restrictions. We have also experienced a decrease in retail foot traffic and volatility in consumer shopping and consumption behavior across several areas of our portfolio, which has negatively impacted sales of our portable and on-the-go consumption products."

In particular, Hershey says sales of gums and mints are down with fewer social gatherings across the globe. Some of the company's new on-the-go type snacks have also been hurt by the stay-at-home orders.

SEC Form 8-K

