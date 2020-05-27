The Alkaline Water Company (WTER -1.8% ) recorded April sales of $7.1M (+171% Y/Y) driven by continued strong demand for flagship products across all trade channels.

The Alkaline88 brand continues to expand within some of the largest retailers in the world and as a result of these record sales, the brand presence is growing stronger in households across America.

"Overall, we continue to see momentum building in our brands and are off to a great start to our fiscal year 2021," stated Richard Wright, President and CEO.