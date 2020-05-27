Signaling its determination to close the deal amid rival offers, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX -4.0% ) has increased its bid for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (TTPH -8.3% ) to $30M in cash and stock plus an additional $14.5M in cash payable under a contingent value right (CVR).

Based on its closing price on May 22, AcelRx is offering $24.6M in stock plus $5.4M in cash. Specifically, TTPH shareholders will receive $0.2434 in cash and 0.7217 of a share of ACRX common for each TTPH share owned.

The CVR pays out upon the achievement of certain Xerava sales levels starting in 2021.

The transaction, if OK'd by the Tetraphase board, should close after its stockholder meeting on June 8.