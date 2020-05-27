Deutsche Lufthansa's (OTCQX:DLAKY +2.1% ) supervisory board is holding off on accepting a proposed €9B rescue package from Germany, saying it will not immediately call a shareholder vote will it studies the aid proposal.

The European Union wants the airline to give up German takeoff and landing slots, which the company says would weaken its hubs in Frankfurt and Munich.

Nevertheless, the company's board still regards the bailout as "the only viable alternative for maintaining solvency."

Lufthansa reportedly has just weeks of liquidity remaining before it runs out of cash.