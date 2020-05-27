RCI Hospitality Holdings (NASDAQ:RICK) announced 32 locations have reopened with the easing of COVID-19 pandemic related restrictions.

As of Friday, May 22, all 10 Bombshells restaurants based in Texas has moved to 50% interior occupancy with no outdoor patio restrictions from 25% with no patio restrictions. 22 of 38 club locations had reopened with 21 opened in Texas to limited capacity and schedules and one reopened in Phoenix, Arizona to 50% occupancy.

Eric Langan, President & CEO, commented, "We're pleased to announce our subsidiaries' expanded openings and the rehiring of more employees while continuing to follow all required practices for the health and well-being of staff and guests.

RICK is +3.4% to $15.0

Source: Press Release