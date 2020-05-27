Zillow (Z -1.7% , ZG -1.6% ) has resumed its home-buying service in five more markets.

That brings reactivated Zillow Offers to nine markets. The company had paused home acquisitions in the 24 markets where it operates on March 23 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But new data shows increasing activity from buyers and sellers, the company says, with newly listed homes and pending sales up in recent weeks.

Its offering minimizes in-person interactions, Zillow notes, thanks to eliminating the need for open houses or home showings and allowing for an all-digital closing.