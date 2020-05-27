Los Angeles quickly reopening

It was just two weeks ago that Los Angeles Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer helped spur a modest selloff in stocks by suggesting another three months of lockdown unless there was a "dramatic change."

Apparently, there has been a "change," because Los Angeles is now on the fast reopen track. Mayor Eric Garcetti last night said retail businesses today can begin to allow in-person shopping, and even houses of worship can resume business.

County Supervisor Janice Hahn says LA will request that Governor Gavin Newsom give the green light for the next stage, which would allow places like restaurants (dine-in) and salons to reopen.