Jefferies starts off coverage on Freshpet (FRPT -0.8% ) with a Buy rating on its view the company has inherent value at current levels and long tail benefits.

"We favor FRPT's positioning as the category creator of fresh pet food. Mid-20's annual sales growth is supported by sales velocity, distribution, & Int markets. Investments are in place to scale; significant leverage is expected," notes analyst Ashley Helgans in today's report.

Helgans also points to Freshpet's best in class business model and natural competitive moat.

Jefferies assigns a price target of $86 on Freshpet to rep ~22% upside potential. The Jefferies PT is above the 52-week high of $81.29 and the average sell-side PT of $76.30.