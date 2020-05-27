Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRP.U) along with Granite REIT enters into an agreement to sell to a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets and TD Securities on a bought deal basis 3.7M stapled units at C$68/unit for gross proceeds of ~C$252M

Underwriters have an option to purchase up to an additional 555,000 units, and if exercised in full, gross proceeds would increase to ~C$289M

Each Unit is comprised of one trust unit of the REIT and one common share of Granite REIT.

The REIT intends to use the net proceeds to fund potential future acquisitions and for general trust purposes.