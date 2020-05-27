Disney World plans July 11 reopening; SeaWorld in Florida June 11 (updated)
- Walt Disney World (DIS +0.3%) is requesting a phased reopening in Orlando, Fla., with the Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom restarting July 11, it's telling an Orange County task force (ongoing).
- Disney's Jim MacPhee says EPCOT and Hollywood Studios would follow with their own reopening on July 15.
- The openings will come with enhanced protective measures, including face coverings, hand washing/sanitizing stations and "physical barriers where appropriate," MacPhee says. There will be enhanced cleaning and temperature screenings for guests and cast, as well as reducing guest and cast member contact points.
- At the same meeting, SeaWorld (SEAS +2.2%) has requested a June 11 opening.
- The companies need approval from Orlando Mayor Jerry Demings and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
- Updated 11:27 a.m.: The task force has approved both companies' reopening plans.