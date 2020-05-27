Wedbush Securities expects Express (EXPR +3.1% ) to miss profit estimates with its Q1 report due to low sales volume and heavier discounting action.

"Markdown Product Rate was up by 20%, and Markdown Style Rate was up by 35%, while the Average Price came down by (12%) in 1Q, all pointing to dangerously deeper discounting at the fashion retailer," says analyst Jen Redding on the firm's proprietary tracking.

Redding also has an update on the balance sheet situation at Express. "The company doesn’t have any long-term debt, and according to the SEC filings, it has $510MM contractual obligations due within 1 year, 98% of which are in terms of operating leases and purchase obligations, and may be canceled or postponed through negotiation. Meanwhile, the company is expecting additional benefits from CARES, including expanded operating loss, carry back, employer payroll tax credit and deferral provisions, which we think is a necessary step to keep the business afloat, as the cash available may be running tight after another year in loss as we forecast," she observes.

Wedbush has a Neutral rating on Express and price target of $2.00.

Express is due to report earnings on June 3.