Boeing (BA -0.1% ) confirms it will begin laying off more than 6,000 employees this week.

"Following the reduction-in-force announcement we made last month, we have concluded our voluntary layoff program," CEO Dave Calhoun says in a note to employees. "Now we have come to the unfortunate moment of having to start involuntary layoffs. We're notifying the first 6,770 of our U.S. team members this week that they will be affected."

Boeing's international locations "also are working through workforce reductions," Calhoun says.

The update follows overnight reports that job cuts were expected to be announced this week.