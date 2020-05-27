Columbus McKinnon (CMCO +9.1% ) reported Q4 sales decrease of 12.6% Y/Y to $189.5M, with U.S. sales of $104.1M (-13.6% Y/Y) and Non-U.S. sales of $85.4M (-11.2% Y/Y); sales declined primarily on lower volume.

Q4 Gross margin declined by 20 bps to 34.9%; and operating margin declined by 250 bps to 8.8%.

Adj. Gross margin was 36.1% up by 40 bps .

Adj. EBITDA was $27.3M (-16.7% Y/Y); and margin declined by 70 bps to 14.4%.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $36.5M for the quarter; and Free cash flow of $97.4M.

Company saw 37% Y/Y drop in orders in April.

David Wilson will be joining as President and CEO of Columbus McKinnon, effective June 1, 2020.

1Q21 Outlook: Expects revenue to be ~$130M to $140M; income from operations would be at breakeven levels if revenue were to decline by 35% from 4Q20; and RSG&A ~$39M.

Previously: Columbus McKinnon EPS beats by $0.11, beats on revenue (May 27)

