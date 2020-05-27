Dorian LPG (LPG +8.4%) reports Q4 sales of $95.2M up ~176.2% Y/Y; the increase was primarily attributable to an increase in average TCE rates and fleet utilization.

Average TCE rates increased from $18,883 to $51,888, primarily driven by increased spot market rates.

Vessel operating expenses per day increased to $9,407 from $8,104 Y/Y.

Total fleet utilization increased 150 bps to 91.7%.

Fleet Data: Time chartered-in days were 151; operating days were 1,818 and Available days were 1,982.

Operating margin was 52.3% and Adj. EBITDA margin increased 2,972 bps to 70.6%.

Time chartered-in the 2020-built Future Diamond to the fleet with an expiration, during the first calendar quarter of 2023.

During Q4, the Company repurchased over $34.5M of common stock, or ~3.1M shares, at an average price of $10.99/share.

"Freight rates have recently fallen substantially, however, considering the uncertainty about the impact of the pandemic on demand and the price of crude and natural gas, I believe it is too early to make any predictions." said John Hadjipateras, Chairman, President and CEO.

