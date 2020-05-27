He notes that he also dropped his stake in Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A ) (NYSE: BRK.B ), Blackstone (NYSE: BX ) and Park Hotels (NYSE: PK ), while buying shares in Lowe's (NYSE: LOW ). He took a large stake in Buffett's company late last year.

Pershing Square's Bill Ackman, speaking about his performance , notes that his fund was up as much as 27% for 2020, when compared with the SPX's 7.4% decline year-to-date. His quarterly performance call began at 11:00amET.

Shares of LOW recovered off their lows after the call began.

NOTE: In the latest 13F filings from hedge fund managers, Pershing Square disclosed that BX and PK were new positions. He added to LOW and Berkshire in that disclosure for the quarter ended March 31.

Ackman boosted his notoriety in recent months after his interview on CNBC in which he decried the Covid-19-related impacts that could befall the economy if the U.S. didn't take strong steps. The U.S. Government later stepped in with support measures, and the market recovered.

Ackman later disclosed that he exited his hedges and booked a multi-billion dollar profit.