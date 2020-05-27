TransDigm (TDG +3.3% ) jumps to its highest levels since mid-March after J.P. Morgan upgrades shares to Neutral from Underweight with a $415 price target, raised from $320, citing the company's proven track record of value creation.

The stock has surged 22% in the past two weeks, but JPM analyst Seth Seifman says the move has been more in line with the company's aerospace peers.

TransDigm still faces some difficult quarters ahead, but Seifman says positive developments off the bottom can be a "powerful current" for companies in the aerospace aftermarket.

TDG's average Wall Street analyst rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are both Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.