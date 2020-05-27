ViacomCBS (VIAC +7.9% , VIACA +3.2% ) has boosted consideration in connection with its $2B cash tenders for outstanding debt after early tender results.

About $1.59B in securities were validly tendered and not withdrawn by yesterday's deadline, the company says.

It's changed the fixed spread on all 3.875% senior notes due 2021 accepted for purchase to 30 basis points over yield to maturity, and also provided that all holders validly tendering before the June 9 expiration will also get the early tender premium of $30 per $1,000 principal.