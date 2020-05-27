UBS turns negative on Brown-Forman
- UBS lowers Brown-Forman (BF.A, BF.B) to a Sell rating from Hold with its structural growth drivers seen at risk.
- Analyst Sean King: "We like the company's LT growth prospects, meaningful barriers to entry, portfolio of leading brands, cash generation and high ROIC but 38x NTM P/E fails to account for the challenges we see lasting into early FY22. These include COVID-19's impact on consumption patterns, increasingly limited pricing power and emerging category substitutes."
- Over the medium-term, King thinks consumers will shift away from high-density indoor occasions (bars, clubs), reduce air travel and trade-down within the category as the recession's impact on spending power lingers beyond a GDP recovery.
- UBS assigns a price target of $56 to BF.B.