AMC's (NYSE:AMC) stepwise rebound from its pandemic-era depths continues, up 4.7% today as MKM Partners upgrades to Neutral, from Sell.

Since closing at $2.08 April 13, shares have risen 157% ; they're still down 59.7% over the past 12 months.

MKM's Eric Handler removed his bearish call noting the short-term risk of bankruptcy has "lessened considerably." He notes theaters seem to be setting up for a July/august reopening, and that a new trailer for high-profile Warner Bros. release Tenet shows enough comfort with plans for marketing dollars to start flowing.

Handler says AMC's problems are far from over but now believes there's enough cash to get through the end of the year.

Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral on the stock, while its Quant Rating is still Very Bearish.