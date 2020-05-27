Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says he's told Congress Hong Kong is no longer autonomous from China. "The United States stands with the people of Hong Kong," he adds, thus diminishing his chances for ever owning an NBA franchise.

Those remarks have put some more pressure on the iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (EWH -1.8% ).

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index (OTCPK:HSXUF) has been lower for several days as tensions escalate on China's continued efforts to clamp down on its independence.

U.S. lawmakers and the White House intend to ratchet up pressure on Beijing to stand down. Senators have proposed a bipartisan bill that would permit sanctions against "anyone" with a role in violating China's obligations to the island under the Joint Declaration and the Basic Law (agreement between China and Britain) and on banks doing business with them.

President Trump has stated that his administration plans to release its response by the end of the week.

Last week, Beijing announced plans for a new national security law for Hong Kong that many observers believe threatens its civil liberties and political freedoms.

