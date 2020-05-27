Crude oil futures (CL1:COM) are in retreat, pressured by reports that Russia wants to begin easing planned OPEC+ production cuts in July; July WTI -3.3% to $33.23/bbl, July Brent -3.1% to $35.05/bbl.

"Some in the group are likely to voice support for extending cuts beyond July, particularly if the market remains clearly oversupplied amid lackluster summer driving demand," says Schneider Electric's Robbie Fraser. "Russia's comments would suggest such an extension is unlikely for now, but ultimately even the group's most skeptical members may change their stance depending on price evolution and market fundamentals."

Traders also are concerned that expected recovery in energy demand could be delayed if U.S.-China tensions grow, and "the threat of a fresh U.S.-China trade war is no longer just a tail risk," says Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM.

Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley raises its year-end Brent price forecast to $40/bbl, citing a faster than expected balance in global oil demand and supply as countries ease coronavirus restrictions and major producers cut supply.

ETFs: USO, XLE, UCO, XOP, VDE, OIH, BGR, GUSH, ERX, BNO