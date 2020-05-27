MoffettNathanson has raised estimates for major cablecos, noting the pandemic seems to be speeding up share gains.

The firm was skeptical of the near-term outlook for broadband market share coming into the quarter before seeing an unexpected acceleration, looking at proprietary Comlinkdata numbers.

It's boosting price targets considerably: On Comcast (CMCSA +0.8% ), to $49 from $43 (implying 23% upside); on Charter (CHTR +1.6% ), to $704 from $574 (36% upside); on Altice USA (ATUS +0.4% ), to $43 from $36 (77% upside); and on Cable One (CABO -1.2% ), to $1,499 from $1,115 (15% downside).

It's staying Neutral on Cable One but reiterated its Buy ratings on the other three.