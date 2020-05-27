Hyatt Hotels (H -0.8% ) slips after Baird moves to a Neutral rating after having the hotel stock lined up previously at Outperform.

The firm expects a long road to recovery for the hotel sector in general.

"The sector has rebounded (but not materially outperformed the S&P 500) as cities, states, and local businesses have reopened; however, what’s not reopening (at least not yet) is the higher profit segments of the industry, including business travel and group/convention business. We expect a challenging intermediate-term earnings outlook (i.e., no buyback activity, slower net unit growth), but investors are paying up for 2022-2023 earnings today," reads today's note.

While the sell-side in general has a Neutral stance on Hyatt, the Seeking Alpha Quant rating is Bearish with a F rating for growth standing out.

Shares of Hyatt are down 37% YTD.